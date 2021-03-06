 Skip to main content
Religion briefs
Religion briefs

Religion briefs

Services

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, is conducting a variety of services each Sunday. They include a 10 a.m. service in the sanctuary with social distancing and masks; a 10 a.m. Facebook live service; a parking lot service at 11 a.m. and a children’s service in the fellowship hall, also at 11 a.m.

Resurrection eggs

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will host a Lenten drive-thru for Resurrection eggs, symbols of the Resurrection story. It will be held at the church March 13 from 2-3 p.m.

Preschool

Little Way Preschool of St. Therese Catholic Church is enrolling students for the 2021-22 school year. Classes available are two-year-old, three-year-old and Pre-K.

To register, visit https://sainttherese.net/little-way-preschool or call Dayna Auten at 980-444-2305.

Barbecue drive-thru

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will be sponsoring a drive-thru only pork barbecue by the pound with slaw event. It will be held March 20 from 11 a.m. until at the church.

