Religion briefs

Williamson’s Chapel UMC, 575 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, will sponsor an outdoor drive-through experience Thursday and Friday from 7-9 p.m. each evening. Those attending will follow a guided path through the parking lot to view lights, decorations and a live nativity as you listen to Christmas music through your car radio.
Spaghetti dinner
Freedom Christian Center, 757 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, hosts a spaghetti dinner every third Friday with the next meal scheduled for Dec. 18 from 5-8 p.m. Cost is $8 per plate which, in addition, the spaghetti, includes salad, garlic bread and dessert. Eat-in or take-out are both available.
Living nativities
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will have a drive-thru nativity Saturday, Dec. 19 from 3-4 p.m. with the eight stations on the birth of Christ.
Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville, will be hosting “A Christmas Walk” Thursday and Friday from 6-8 p.m. each evening. There will be Christmas inflatables, a live nativity and a nativity set display. All are welcome to attend this free event. There will be guided tours through the “Christmas Walk” that leads to the manger. There will be cookies and hot chocolate and hot cider.
Christmas Eve services
Williamson’s Chapel UMC, 575 Brawley School Road, will have several Christmas Eve services. On-campus, there will be 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. drive-in worship services and a 4:30 p.m. worship on the lawn (register online at willchapumc.org for this service). Two services, the Children’s worship experience and Christmas Eve Communion will be available online. Visit the website for more information.
Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville will have its Christmas Eve candlelight and communion service Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. All are invited to join in the celebration of the Savior’s birth.
Centre Presbyterian Church, 129 Centre Church Road, Mooresville, will hold its annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 6 p.m. in the church sanctuary. This will be a time of reflecting on the Christmas story through scripture readings and singing familiar Christmas hymns. Please note that the 4 p.m. family celebration has been canceled.
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will have a parking lot Christmas Eve service at 4:30 p.m.
Christmas events
Because of COVID-19, First Baptist Church Mooresville is strongly encouraging the community to watch its Christmas events online. For additional information on events and times, visit their website at www.fbcmooresville.com.
Christmas programs
The children of Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church will share their Christmas music program during the worship service Sunday, Dec. 20 at 11 a.m. at the church, 659 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville.
A candlelight and communion service will be held Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. All are invited to attend special service to celebrate the Savior’s birth.
