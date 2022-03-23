Religion briefs

Fish on Fridays

Mooresville Christian Outreach, 635 W. McLelland Ave., will be hosting Fish on Fridays, selling croaker, perch and whiting. These meals are open to the public from 11 a.m. until and will offer dine-in and carryout. To place an order, call 704-660-0065.

Prayer service

Mooresville AR Presbyterian, 659 Carpenter Ave., is continuing to hold a special prayer service each Wednesday in the sanctuary. It begins with a ringing of the bells at 5:20 p.m. in support of Ukraine and their freedom and independence as a nation and continues with a time of prayer from 5:30-6 p.m. All are invited to attend.

After the time of prayer, the church will have its regular Wednesday services of a meal, children and youth activities and an adult Bible study, and all are invited to remain for these events as well.

GriefShare