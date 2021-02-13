Religion briefs

Book exchange
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will host a book exchange in the parking lot Feb. 20 from 1-3 p.m.
Services
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, is having a parking lot worship service on Sundays at 11 a.m. and on Facebook; Tuesdays they will have a 10 a.m. Facebook live study on the book of James; and Ash Wednesday services on Feb. 17, in the sanctuary at 6 p.m. and a drive-thru at 6:30 p.m.
Preschool
Little Way Preschool of St. Therese Catholic Church is enrolling students for the 2021-22 school year. Classes available are 2-year-old, 3-year-old and Pre-K.
To register, visit https://sainttherese.net/little-way-preschool or call Dayna Auten at 980-444-2305.
Spaghetti dinner
Freedom Christian Center, 757 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, hosts a spaghetti dinner every third Friday with the next meal scheduled for Feb. 19 from 5-8 p.m. Cost is $8 per plate which, in addition to the spaghetti, includes salad, garlic bread and dessert. Eat in or takeout are available.
Barbecue
The men of Williamson’s Chapel UMC will be sponsoring its barbecue offering pit smoked, whole pork butts for $35 each. The typical size will be 8-10 pounds precooked and will be individually wrapped.
Preorders are required online by Feb. 14 by visiting the church’s website at www.willchapumc.org/umm. There will be no sales on pick-up day. Pick up will be Feb. 20 at the church, 575 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit United Methodist Men’s missions and local charities including Habitat for Humanity, FeedNC and the Mooresville Christian Mission.
Spaghetti dinner
Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville is hosting its spaghetti supper Feb. 26 from 5-7:30 p.m. Cost for this take out only meal is $8 per plate. There will be a choice of different kinds of sauces — meat, non-meat, chicken Alfredo — along with salad, bread and dessert.
Breakfast
Every third Saturday from 7:30-11 a.m., the public is invited to come and dine on a hearty breakfast for any size donation sponsored by Old Mill Ministries, which is located at Freedom Christian Center, 753 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville. The next breakfast will be held Feb. 20.
While there, browse through the Community Closet. According to the church’s website, selections change monthly. All donations received support the Old Mill Ministries outreach.