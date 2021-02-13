Religion briefs

Preorders are required online by Feb. 14 by visiting the church’s website at www.willchapumc.org/umm. There will be no sales on pick-up day. Pick up will be Feb. 20 at the church, 575 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit United Methodist Men’s missions and local charities including Habitat for Humanity, FeedNC and the Mooresville Christian Mission.

Spaghetti dinner

Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville is hosting its spaghetti supper Feb. 26 from 5-7:30 p.m. Cost for this take out only meal is $8 per plate. There will be a choice of different kinds of sauces — meat, non-meat, chicken Alfredo — along with salad, bread and dessert.

Breakfast

Every third Saturday from 7:30-11 a.m., the public is invited to come and dine on a hearty breakfast for any size donation sponsored by Old Mill Ministries, which is located at Freedom Christian Center, 753 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville. The next breakfast will be held Feb. 20.

While there, browse through the Community Closet. According to the church’s website, selections change monthly. All donations received support the Old Mill Ministries outreach.