Religion briefs

Church services
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville is offering an evening serving every Monday at 6 p.m. in the church fellowship hall for folks with disabilities. All are welcome to attend.
A Bible study will be conducted at the church each Tuesday at 10 a.m. with lunch to follow.
Port-a-Pit
Faith United Methodist Church, 430 Patterson Ave., Mooresville will be hosting a Port-a-Pit barbecue dinner Sept. 24 from 10:30 a.m. until. It will be held rain or shine. Plates will include either half a chicken or half pound of ribs, baked beans, cole slaw and dessert. Cost is $12 for chicken and $15 for the ribs with proceeds going to the church to help the community. Preorders are available by calling the church at 704-664-5493.
Pork barbecue
Triplett United Methodist Church, 838 Mazeppa Road, Mooresville, will be having its annual pork barbecue on Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This will be a drive-through only event offering plates for $10 each. In addition to the barbecue, plates will include slaw, sweet potatoes, pickles, roll and cake. The church has been hosting a barbecue for more than 60 years.
Chicken and dumplings
Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 648 W. Park Ave., Mooresville will be having a homemade chicken and dumpling dinner Oct. 8 from 5-8 p.m. This will be a drive-thru only event. Adult plates will be $9 and a small/child’s plate will be $5 and will include chicken and dumplings, green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw and/or applesauce, bread and homemade dessert.
For additional information, call the church office at 704-663-3683.
GriefShare
Shearer Presbyterian Church, 648 Presbyterian Church, Mooresville is offering a grief support group. GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help rebuild the life of those needing help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. The group will begin meeting Sept. 25 at 9:30 a.m. at the church and will meet for nine weeks. For more information, call 704-236-7570 and register at shearerpca.org.
Dance ministry
In His Steps Dance Ministry, which offers classes in Mooresville, Statesville, Salisbury and Cornelius, will be having its end of the summer bash Sept. 25 from 11 a.m.to 2 p.m. at Forward Church, 2268 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville.
The event will feature bouncy houses, food, cake walks and games, all for suggested donations. All proceeds will go to benefit In His Steps Dance and Forward Church ministries. Donna Smith is the founder of the dance ministry.
Newcomers’ class
St. Therese Catholic Church is offering to all women a 10 week Just Moved – Newcomers’ class, which will provide encouragement for women going through the transition and adjustment of moving. Based on the book, “After the Boxes are Unpacked,” this is an opportunity to meet others, exchange insights and find the courage to put down roots all over again. Whether you stay at home, work outside the home, are single, married or retired, the stress of moving can overcome you at times.
Sessions meet from 10 a.m. to noon in Room 202/203 of the Parish Life Center, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. The book is $10.
For those interested, contact Sophia McNiff at sophialmcniff@gmail.com or Tracy deRoos at Tracyderoos@gmail.com.