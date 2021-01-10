Religion briefs

Spaghetti dinner

Freedom Christian Center, 757 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, hosts a spaghetti dinner every third Friday with the next meal scheduled for Jan. 15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Cost is $8 per plate which, in addition to the spaghetti, includes salad, garlic bread and dessert. Eat-in or takeout are available.

Breakfast

Every third Saturday from 7:30-11 a.m. the public is invited to come and dine on a hearty breakfast for any size donation sponsored by Old Mill Ministries, which is located at Freedom Christian Center, 753 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville.

While there you may browse through the Community Closet. According to the church’s website, selections change monthly. All donations received support the Old Mill Ministries outreach.

Church services

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, is only having one service on Sundays during the month of January. This will be a parking lot worship service at 11 a.m. The service also will be on Facebook.

First Baptist Church Mooresville will only have an online worship service Jan. 10. Visit the website at https://www.fbcmooresville.com/ for information and to watch the service.