Religion briefs

Craft night

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will host a craft night March 23 at 5:30 p.m. Picnic tables will be set up outdoors for some Easter egg decorating.

Spaghetti dinner

Freedom Christian Center, 757 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, hosts a spaghetti dinner every third Friday from 5-8 p.m. at the church. The next event is March 19 offering eat-in or takeout meals. Cost for the dinner is $8 per plate and, in addition to the spaghetti, includes salad, garlic bread and dessert. Vegetarian and gluten-free options will also be available.

Resurrection eggs

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will host a Lenten drive-thru for Resurrection eggs story. It will be held at the church March 13 from 2-3 p.m.

Fundraiser meal