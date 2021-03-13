Religion briefs

Craft night
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will host a craft night March 23 at 5:30 p.m. Picnic tables will be set up outdoors for some Easter egg decorating.
Spaghetti dinner
Freedom Christian Center, 757 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, hosts a spaghetti dinner every third Friday from 5-8 p.m. at the church. The next event is March 19 offering eat-in or takeout meals. Cost for the dinner is $8 per plate and, in addition to the spaghetti, includes salad, garlic bread and dessert. Vegetarian and gluten-free options will also be available.
Resurrection eggs
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will host a Lenten drive-thru for Resurrection eggs story. It will be held at the church March 13 from 2-3 p.m.
Fundraiser meal
Berea Baptist Church, 1015 River Highway, Mooresville, will be hosting its fundraiser meal March 27 from 5-7 p.m. Cost is $9 per plate, which will include pinto beans, cornbread, slaw, mac and cheese and dessert. Dine-in or carryout will be available. Dine-in guests must wear masks, and social distancing will be observed during the evening. Proceeds from the event will benefit the general fund for missions and ministries of the local church.
Breakfast
All are invited to come and have a hearty breakfast for any size donation every third Saturday from 7:30-11 a.m. Sponsored by Old Mill Ministries, the breakfast is held at Freedom Christian Center, 757 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville. While there, you are encouraged to browse through the Community Closet. All donations received will support the outreach ministry.
Preschool
Little Way Preschool of St. Therese Catholic Church is enrolling students for the 2021-22 school year. Classes available are two-year-old, three-year-old and Pre-K. To register, visit https://sainttherese.net/little-way-preschool or call Dayna Auten at 980-444-2305.
Barbecue drive-thru
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will be sponsoring a drive-thru only pork barbecue by the pound with sauce and slaw event. It will be held March 20 from 11 a.m. until at the church.