Religion briefs

Drive-thru Nativity
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will be hosting a drive-thru Nativity featuring eight stations of Jesus’ birth. The event will be Dec. 4 from 3-4 p.m.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be on hand during the afternoon with gifts for the children.
Chicken and dumplings
Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 648 W. Park Ave., Mooresville will be having a homemade chicken and dumpling dinner Dec. 3 from 5-8 p.m. This will be a drive-thru only event. Adult plates will be $9 and a small/child’s plate will be $5 and will include chicken and dumplings, green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw and/or applesauce, bread and homemade dessert.
For additional information, call the church office at 704-663-3683.
Christmas Walk
Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., will host its second annual “A Christmas” Dec. 9-11 from 6-8 p.m. Visitors can walk around the church yard and see a variety of Christmas inflatables and lights set up around the church yard, a live Nativity and a Nativity set display. All are invited to this free event. There will be guided tours through the “Christmas Walk” that leads to the manger. There will also be cookies, hot chocolate and hot cider.
Pancake breakfast
The Rocky Mount Church will host its free community breakfast Dec. 4. It will be served from 7:30-9:30 a.m. in the church fellowship hall, 1739 Perth Road, Mooresville. The meal will include pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, orange juice and coffee. The meal is offered every first Saturday of the month.
Advent service
St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, will be having a special service, The Vigil Project, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.
The Vigil Project brings their True Presence Night featuring worship music and Eucharistic Adoration to St. Therese. All are invited to join them during this Advent season for a night of worship, music and adoration with the project.
Those unfamiliar with the Vigil Project are encouraged to visit www.TheVigilProject.com for videos and music. Admission is free, but a love offering will be taken during the evening.
Monday service
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville is offering an evening service called The Net every Monday from 6-6:45 p.m. in the church fellowship hall for folks with disabilities. It is non-denominational, and all are welcome to attend. For those who have questions or need additional information can email the church pastor at ingeromanchester@gmail.com.
GriefShare
Shearer Presbyterian Church, 648 Presbyterian Church, Mooresville is offering a grief support group. GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help rebuild the life of those needing help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. For more information, call 704-236-7570 and register at shearerpca.org.