Religion briefs

Pancake breakfast

The Rocky Mount Church will host its free community breakfast Dec. 4. It will be served from 7:30-9:30 a.m. in the church fellowship hall, 1739 Perth Road, Mooresville. The meal will include pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, orange juice and coffee. The meal is offered every first Saturday of the month.

Advent service

St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, will be having a special service, The Vigil Project, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.

The Vigil Project brings their True Presence Night featuring worship music and Eucharistic Adoration to St. Therese. All are invited to join them during this Advent season for a night of worship, music and adoration with the project.

Those unfamiliar with the Vigil Project are encouraged to visit www.TheVigilProject.com for videos and music. Admission is free, but a love offering will be taken during the evening.

Monday service