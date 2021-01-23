 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Religion briefs
View Comments
Religion briefs

Religion briefs

{{featured_button_text}}

Spaghetti supper

Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church will host its spaghetti supper Jan. 29 from 5-7:30 p.m. Cost for this takeout only meal is $8 per plate. There will be a choice of different kinds of sauce — meat, nonmeat, chicken Alfredo, along with salad, bread and dessert.

Chicken and dumplings

Park Avenue UMC, 648 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, will be having a homemade chicken and dumpling dinner Feb. 5 from 5-8 p.m. This will be drive-thru only event.

Adult plates will be $9, a small/child’s plate will be $5, and will include chicken and dumplings, green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw and/or applesauce, bread and homemade dessert.

For additional information, call the church office at 704-663-3683.

View Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, States…

Rescue Ranch Pet of the Week
Local News

Rescue Ranch Pet of the Week

Peaches is finished with her elf duties for the year and is looking for her forever home! This big-eared beauty loves doing tricks and spins! …

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "One Night in Miami"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics