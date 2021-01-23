Religion briefs

Spaghetti supper

Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church will host its spaghetti supper Jan. 29 from 5-7:30 p.m. Cost for this takeout only meal is $8 per plate. There will be a choice of different kinds of sauce — meat, nonmeat, chicken Alfredo, along with salad, bread and dessert.

Chicken and dumplings

Park Avenue UMC, 648 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, will be having a homemade chicken and dumpling dinner Feb. 5 from 5-8 p.m. This will be drive-thru only event.

Adult plates will be $9, a small/child’s plate will be $5, and will include chicken and dumplings, green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw and/or applesauce, bread and homemade dessert.

For additional information, call the church office at 704-663-3683.