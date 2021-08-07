Religion briefs

The Net

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will be offering The Net, a service for adults with disabilities ages 16 and older. The service will begin Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. in the fellowship hall.

Bingo Friday

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church is hosting Bingo on Aug. 13 at 3 p.m. in the church fellowship hall.

‘Perspectives’ course set

Christ Community Church, 16301 Old Statesville Road, Huntersville, will be hosting an in-person, 15-lesson course entitled “Perspectives,” which will explore different aspects of God’s global purpose in a multi-faceted learning experience.

The class will be held Mondays at 6:30 p.m. beginning Aug. 16 with a number of speakers sharing their experiences during the course.

To learn more about the course and for cost and registration information, visit www.perspectives.org/charlottenc. For those wanting to visit and check it out, you are invited to join on the first night for free. There will be a charge for subsequent classes. For questions or to save a seat, visit the website.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Women’s ministry