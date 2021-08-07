Religion briefs

The Net
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will be offering The Net, a service for adults with disabilities ages 16 and older. The service will begin Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. in the fellowship hall.
Bingo Friday
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church is hosting Bingo on Aug. 13 at 3 p.m. in the church fellowship hall.
‘Perspectives’ course set
Christ Community Church, 16301 Old Statesville Road, Huntersville, will be hosting an in-person, 15-lesson course entitled “Perspectives,” which will explore different aspects of God’s global purpose in a multi-faceted learning experience.
The class will be held Mondays at 6:30 p.m. beginning Aug. 16 with a number of speakers sharing their experiences during the course.
To learn more about the course and for cost and registration information, visit www.perspectives.org/charlottenc. For those wanting to visit and check it out, you are invited to join on the first night for free. There will be a charge for subsequent classes. For questions or to save a seat, visit the website.
Women’s ministry
Mooresville Christian Outreach, 635 W. McLelland Ave., Mooresville, is launching its women’s ministry called “Women of MCO” with a luncheon at the church Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Apostle Dr. Beverly Smith, director and instructor for Life Christian University-BSM Huntersville campus, will be the guest speaker. All are invited to join the Women of MCO for this time of praise and worship followed by lunch. Tickets are $12 for the event.
For additional information about the event or tickets, call 704-663-2263, email mooresvillechristian@gmail.com or visit the church office.
Video study
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church is offering a video study every Tuesday at 10 a.m. Lunch will follow for all who join in the study.
Wednesday services
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church will begin Wednesday services Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. Dinner and the viewing of “The Chosen” will be held in the fellowship hall. A love offering will be taken up for the meal.
Church Inside Out
The next scheduled Church Inside Out at Troutman UMC, 204 Mills Ave., Troutman, is Aug. 11 from 6-8 p.m. All are invited to attend this free community event.