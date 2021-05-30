Religion briefs

Bingo fun!

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will host Bingo with Special Olympics on June 1 from 1-2 p.m. All are welcome.

Yard sale

Prospect Presbyterian Church, 9425 W. NC 152, Mooresville, will be having a church yard sale June 4 and 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be something for everyone. There will also be a bake sale, along with hamburgers and hot dogs. Proceeds from the event will benefit local missions.

Prayer service

The St. Therese Peace and Justice Ministry invites the community to a Gun Violence Victims Prayer Service on June 7 at 7 p.m. in the St. Ignatius Day Chapel at St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. During the service, there will be a time of prayer for the victims as well as a time to suggest ways to reduce violence.

Summer camp

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, will be sponsoring Summer Music and Arts Camp on June 14-17 from 9 a.m. to noon for rising first through sixth graders. Cost is $25, and scholarships are available.