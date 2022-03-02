Religion briefs

Bible study

Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 575 Brawley School Road, will host a new spring Bible study beginning March 9 at 6:30 p.m. in room A201. They will begin Rick Warren’s six week study entitled “The Habits of Happiness.” Registration is not necessary, but it is always helpful. Visit www.willchapumc.org/grow/register.html. All are encouraged and welcome to join them on Wednesday evenings.

Karaoke night

Rocky Mount Church has a fun evening of karaoke planned for March 19. Karaoke @The Mount will be a time of celebrating with special friends. This event for the special needs community ages 16 and older, will be held at The Boathouse at Rocky Mount Church, 1739 Perth Road. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the event kicking off at 7 p.m. and continuing until 9 p.m. Snacks and beverages will be available during the evening. Space is limited, so those interested in joining in this simple, safe and fun occasion must register by March 5. For more information and to sign up go to rockymountchurch.com/karaoke-at-the-mount.

Newcomers’ class