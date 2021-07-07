Religion briefs

Parking lot bazaar

The Little Way Preschool of St. Therese Catholic Church will be sponsoring a parking lot bazaar July 31 from 8 a.m. to noon at the church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. Vendor spaces are available for those wanting to participate, and must be purchased by July 29. Vendors purchase two parking spaces 18’ x 18’ at a cost of $25. Those wishing may sell from their car and the empty parking space beside as well. No vehicles in the extra spaces. To purchase spaces, call Dayna Auten at 980-444-2305 or email dauten@sainttherese.net. Several items are prohibited from being sold including cribs, car seats, mattresses, walkers and firearms.