Religion briefs

VBS planned
Shearer Presbyterian Church, 684 Presbyterian Road, Mooresville, will be having its vacation Bible school July 19-23 from 6-8:30 p.m. Classes will be offered for ages four through eighth grade, plus an adult class using the theme of “Destination Dig, Unearthing the Truth About Jesus.”
Summer celebration
St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, will be hosting its “God First” summer celebration July 31 from 6-9 p.m. in the parking lot behind the church and parish life center.
All are invited to attend the event, which will include food, music and fellowship. Details: visit sainttherese.net/events/god-first-summer-celebration.
Spaghetti dinner
Freedom Christian Center, 757 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, hosts a spaghetti dinner every third Friday from 5-8 p.m. at the church. The next event is May 21 offering eat-in or takeout meals. Cost is $8 per plate and, in addition to the spaghetti, includes salad, garlic bread and dessert. Vegetarian and gluten-free options will also be available.
Sermon series
Williamson’s Chapel UMC, 575 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, is having a special sermon series using illustrations from Mayberry. Those with cars from that era, 1971 and older, are invited to attend worship on July 11 and bring their cars on that day for a special classic car exhibit. Services are 9:15 a.m. (contemporary) and 10:45 a.m. (traditional), and are also livestreamed on the website, www.willchapumc.org.
Parking lot bazaar
The Little Way Preschool of St. Therese Catholic Church will be sponsoring a parking lot bazaar July 31 from 8 a.m. to noon at the church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. Vendor spaces are available for those wanting to participate, and must be purchased by July 29. Vendors purchase two parking spaces 18’ x 18’ at a cost of $25. Those wishing may sell from their car and the empty parking space beside as well. No vehicles in the extra spaces. To purchase spaces, call Dayna Auten at 980-444-2305 or email dauten@sainttherese.net. Several items are prohibited from being sold including cribs, car seats, mattresses, walkers and firearms.
Little Way Preschool will be selling concessions. Vendors selling water, soda or food will have a $10 surcharge. For more information about the event, visit https://sainttherese.net/little-way-preschool-fundraiser.