Religion briefs

100th anniversary/homecoming

Broad Street United Methodist Church, 355 S. Broad St., Mooresville, is celebrating 100 years of ministry and will be having homecoming Nov. 14 with services beginning at 10:30 a.m. Special guest speaker will be Pastor Mike MacDonald, a former minister at the church. A fellowship meal with the lunch provided will follow the service. For additional information about the special day or questions, call the church office at 704-663-2161.

Anniversary services

Mooresville Christian Outreach, 635 E. McLelland Ave., Mooresville, will be celebrating its 10th anniversary with multiple special services during the month. Nov. 14 is the importance of faith; Nov. 21 will be a healing service; and Nov. 28 is to be announced. Each service begins at 11 a.m., and everyone is welcome to attend any or all of the services. Dr. Jim F. Carr is pastor of the local congregation.

