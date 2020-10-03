Religion briefs

Yard sale

Berea Baptist Church, 1015 River Highway, Mooresville, will be hosting its annual yard sale Oct. 10 from 6:30 a.m. to noon at the church. Items available for purchase will include furniture, home décor, Christmas décor, tools, jewelry and much more. Proceeds from the event will benefit the missions and ministries of Berea Baptist Church. Masks will be required for entrance into the building.

Organ concert

Organist Dr. Joby Bell, a scholar of the French symphonic organ and a member of the Appalachian State University faculty, will be presenting the Charles-Marie Widor’s 7th Symphony on Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. He will be playing the Wicks organ at Davidson College Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Main St., Davidson.

Organ at Davidson concerts are free and are only supported by donations. The recitals are tentatively open to the public with social distancing requirements. Check www.dcpc.org for updates.