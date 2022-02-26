Religion briefs

Space is limited, so those interested in joining in this simple, safe and fun occasion must register by March 5. For more information and to sign up, scan the QR code.

Newcomers class

St. Therese Catholic Church is offering to all women a 10-week Just Moved – Newcomers class, which will provide encouragement for women going through the transition and adjustment of moving. Based on the book, “After the Boxes are Unpacked,” this is an opportunity to meet others, exchange insights, and find the courage to put down roots all over again. Sessions meet from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost of the book is $10. Anyone interested should contact Sophia McNiff at 704-519-8178 or sophialmcniff@gmail.com or Tracy deRoos at 704-663-3575 or tracyderoos@gmail.com.

Monday service

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, is offering an evening service called The Net every Monday from 6-6:45 p.m. in the church fellowship hall for folks with disabilities. It is nondenominational, and all are welcome to attend. Those who have questions or need additional information can email the church pastor at ingeromanchester@gmail.com.

GriefShare

Shearer Presbyterian Church, 648 Presbyterian Church Road, is offering a grief support group. GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help rebuild the life of those needing help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. For more information, call 704-236-7570 and register at shearerpca.org.