Religion briefs

Ash Wednesday
Ash Wednesday services will be held March 2 at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road. The services will be at 12:30 and 6 p.m. Both services will have the Imposition of Ashes and Holy Eucharist. Everyone is welcome to either service. More information is available at 704-663-5659.
Bible study
Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 575 Brawley School Road, will be hosting a new spring Bible study beginning March 9 at 6:30 p.m. in room A201. They will begin Rick Warren’s six week study entitled “The Habits of Happiness.”
Registration is not necessary, but it is always helpful. Visit https://www.willchapumc.org/grow/register.html. All are encouraged and welcome to join them on Wednesday evenings.
Karaoke night
Rocky Mount Church has a fun evening of karaoke planned for March 19. Karaoke @The Mount will be a time of celebrating with special friends. This event for the special needs community ages 16 and older, will be held at The Boathouse at Rocky Mount Church, 1739 Perth Road. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the event kicking off at 7 p.m. and continuing until 9 p.m.
Snacks and beverages will be available during the evening.
Space is limited, so those interested in joining in this simple, safe and fun occasion must register by March 5. For more information and to sign up, scan the QR code.
Newcomers class
St. Therese Catholic Church is offering to all women a 10-week Just Moved – Newcomers class, which will provide encouragement for women going through the transition and adjustment of moving. Based on the book, “After the Boxes are Unpacked,” this is an opportunity to meet others, exchange insights, and find the courage to put down roots all over again. Sessions meet from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost of the book is $10. Anyone interested should contact Sophia McNiff at 704-519-8178 or sophialmcniff@gmail.com or Tracy deRoos at 704-663-3575 or tracyderoos@gmail.com.
Monday service
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, is offering an evening service called The Net every Monday from 6-6:45 p.m. in the church fellowship hall for folks with disabilities. It is nondenominational, and all are welcome to attend. Those who have questions or need additional information can email the church pastor at ingeromanchester@gmail.com.
GriefShare
Shearer Presbyterian Church, 648 Presbyterian Church Road, is offering a grief support group. GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help rebuild the life of those needing help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. For more information, call 704-236-7570 and register at shearerpca.org.