Religion briefs

Special service

Hunters and Morrows Chapel United Methodist Churches will be holding a prayer and healing service March 12 at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Carolyn Buford, associate minister at Greenville AME Zion Church in Charlotte, ministering words of encouragement. The service will be held at Williamson’s Chapel UMC, 575 Brawley School Road.

In a release, it was noted that “COVID-19 has caused so much distress, loss of jobs, homes, family and friends, mental health and more, and we are calling on Jesus for healing of our community, as well as our country and nation.”

All are invited to attend this special service.

Lenten opportunities

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, will be offering multiple services and study courses during Lent, and all are invited to attend. Worship opportunities include: morning prayer Tuesdays through Fridays at 8 a.m.; Evensong on Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m.; Holy Eucharist on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m.; group meditation Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.

For additional information, call the church at 704-663-5659.

GriefShare