Religion briefs

Special service
Hunters and Morrows Chapel United Methodist Churches will be holding a prayer and healing service March 12 at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Carolyn Buford, associate minister at Greenville AME Zion Church in Charlotte, ministering words of encouragement. The service will be held at Williamson’s Chapel UMC, 575 Brawley School Road.
In a release, it was noted that “COVID-19 has caused so much distress, loss of jobs, homes, family and friends, mental health and more, and we are calling on Jesus for healing of our community, as well as our country and nation.”
All are invited to attend this special service.
Lenten opportunities
St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, will be offering multiple services and study courses during Lent, and all are invited to attend. Worship opportunities include: morning prayer Tuesdays through Fridays at 8 a.m.; Evensong on Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m.; Holy Eucharist on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m.; group meditation Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.
For additional information, call the church at 704-663-5659.
GriefShare
Shearer Presbyterian Church, 648 Presbyterian Road, is beginning a new GriefShare class March 12 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the church. GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help rebuild the life of those needing help and encouragement after the death of a loved one.
For more information or to sign up, call 704-236-7570 or visit the church’s website at shearerpca.org.
Bible study
Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 575 Brawley School Road, will be hosting a new spring Bible study beginning March 9 at 6:30 p.m. in room A201. They will begin Rick Warren’s six week study entitled “The Habits of Happiness.”
Registration is not necessary, but it is always helpful. Visit https://www.willchapumc.org/grow/register.html. All are encouraged and welcome to join them on Wednesday evenings.