Religion briefs

Horizon Church, 316 Signal Hill Drive, Statesville, will be hosting Going Deep Women’s Conference with Dr. Deborah Starczewski, international author, evangelist, teacher and Star Ministries Inc. founder, as the keynote speaker.

The conference will be held Oct. 23 in the church sanctuary. Event registration is $10, which includes conference admission, a continental breakfast at 8 a.m. and lunch at 11:45 a.m. Advance registration can be made by calling Horizon Church at 704-873-5250; however, tickets will also be available online from 8-9 a.m. A time of praise and worship ministry will be led by local worship leader Lynette Goodwin. All are invited to attend.

Shearer Presbyterian Church, 648 Presbyterian Church, Mooresville, is offering a grief support group. GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help rebuild the life of those needing help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. The group began meeting Sept. 25 at 9:30 a.m. at the church and will continue for nine weeks. For more information, call 704-236-7570 and register at shearerpca.org.

Bible study