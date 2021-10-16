Religion briefs

Monday service
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, is offering an evening service called The Net every Monday from 6-6:45 p.m. in the church fellowship hall for folks with disabilities. It is nondenominational, and all are welcome to attend. Those who have questions or need additional information can email the church pastor at ingeromanchester@gmail.com.
Car show/trunk or treat
Prospect Presbyterian Church, 9425 W. N.C. 152, Mooresville, will be hosting multiple events Oct. 30 beginning with a car show from 1-4 p.m. The entry fee is canned food that will be donated to the Rowan County food drive. Family fun will continue with a trunk or treat scheduled from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Fall festival
Shearer Presbyterian Church, 684 Presbyterian Church Road, Mooresville, will be hosting a fall festival Oct. 30 from 3-8 p.m. Everyone in the community is invited to attend. There will be games, candy for the kids, a cake walk, bingo, bounce house, bonfire with s’mores, wagon rides and free hot dogs with all the fixings.
Movie and bonfire night
Centre Presbyterian Church, 129 Centre Church Road, Mooresville, will be hosting a movie and bonfire night Oct. 23 from 7-9 p.m. This family-friendly event is open to all. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and join around the fire pit for a night of family fun as they bake s’mores and watch the Disney movie, “Raya and the Last Dragon.”
Women’s conference
Horizon Church, 316 Signal Hill Drive, Statesville, will be hosting Going Deep Women’s Conference with Dr. Deborah Starczewski, international author, evangelist, teacher and Star Ministries Inc. founder, as the keynote speaker.
The conference will be held Oct. 23 in the church sanctuary. Event registration is $10, which includes conference admission, a continental breakfast at 8 a.m. and lunch at 11:45 a.m. Advance registration can be made by calling Horizon Church at 704-873-5250; however, tickets will also be available online from 8-9 a.m. A time of praise and worship ministry will be led by local worship leader Lynette Goodwin. All are invited to attend.
GriefShare
Shearer Presbyterian Church, 648 Presbyterian Church, Mooresville, is offering a grief support group. GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help rebuild the life of those needing help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. The group began meeting Sept. 25 at 9:30 a.m. at the church and will continue for nine weeks. For more information, call 704-236-7570 and register at shearerpca.org.
Bible study
First ARP Church, 123 E. Broad St., Statesville, is hosting a Bible study entitled “Christianity Explored Series” on Sundays through Nov. 4 from 4-6 p.m. Child care will be available, and light refreshments will be served. Those interested in attending are asked to call the church office and register at 704-872-6539 to ensure a copy of the book as well as for those who need child care.
Newcomers’ class
St. Therese Catholic Church is offering to all women a 10-week Just Moved – Newcomers’ class, which will provide encouragement for women going through the transition and adjustment of moving. Based on the book, “After the Boxes are Unpacked,” this is an opportunity to meet others, exchange insights and find the courage to put down roots all over again. Whether you stay at home, work outside the home, are single, married or retired, the stress of moving can overcome you at times.
Sessions meet from 10 a.m. to noon in Room 202/203 of the Parish Life Center, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. The book is $10.
For those interested, contact Sophia McNiff at sophialmcniff@gmail.com or Tracy deRoos at Tracyderoos@gmail.com.