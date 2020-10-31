Religion briefs

Chicken and dumplings

Park Avenue UMC, 648 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, will have a homemade chicken and dumpling dinner Nov. 6 from 5-8 p.m. This will be a drive-thru only event.

Adult plates will be $9 and a small/child’s plate will be $5 and will include chicken and dumplings, green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw and/or applesauce, bread and homemade dessert.

For additional information, call the church office at 704-663-3683.

MCO celebrates

Mooresville Community Outreach, 635 W. McLelland Ave., Mooresville, is celebrating nine years of service to Mooresville and the surrounding community all month beginning with a kick-off today at 11 a.m. with praise, worship and the Word.

All services begin at 11 a.m. and will include a Christian comedian Nov. 8; Youth Sunday on Nov. 11; Debbie with Compassion to Act on Nov. 22; and a healing and deliverance ministry will conclude the month’s services Nov. 29.

A meal will be served each Sunday. The public is invited to each service, which is free to all. Social distancing and sanitizing practices will be observed and masks can be worn if desired. If there is a large group planning to attend, call 704-662-2411 or 704-507-6048 in advance.