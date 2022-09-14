Religion briefs

Special services

Lakeside Fellowship ARP Church, 381 Williamson Road, Mooresville, will be hosting, “The Bible in 31 Days” Oct. 1-31. All are invited to join every day in October from 7-8 p.m. for preaching through the Bible from Genesis to Revelation tracing redemptive history through the Scriptures. For information, visit the church website at lfarpc.org or call 980-444-0004.

Bible studies

All women, don’t miss out. Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 575 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, is offering Bible studies beginning Sept. 14. Coffee and breakfast will be served at 9:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall, and classes start at 10 a.m.

Studies will include: “Agents of Babylon,” “Jesus In Me,” “Wrestling Hurricanes” and John 1-12.

For information or to register, go to willchapumc.org/register.

Homecoming planned

Prospect Presbyterian Church will be celebrating homecoming Sept. 18 with the service beginning at 10:30 a.m. Guest preacher will be the Rev. Scott Wilkerson. Lunch will follow in the Family Life Center, 9425 West N.C. 152, Mooresville. For information, visit the church’s website at prospectchurchnc.com.

Special service

“Back to Church Sunday,” part of a national movement of churches across America, will be held at Horizon Church, 316 Signal Hill Drive, Statesville at 10 a.m. Sept. 18. There will be a special Communion service and “Breaking Bread Fellowship Potluck Lunch” following the service. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Free hot dogs

Faith United Methodist Church, 430 Patterson Avenue, provides free hot dogs Wednesdays starting at 5 p.m. This will be outside under the outdoor shelter. Community members, especially children and those in need of a meal are invited to join them.

Prayer service

Mooresville AR Presbyterian, 659 Carpenter Ave., continues to hold a special prayer service each Wednesday in the sanctuary. It begins with a ringing of the bells at 5:20 p.m. in support of Ukraine and its freedom and independence as a nation and continues with a time of prayer from 5:30-6 p.m. All are invited to attend.