Religion briefs

Chicken and dumplings

Park Avenue UMC, 648 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, will be having a homemade chicken and dumpling dinner May 7 from 5-8 p.m. This will be drive-thru only event. Adult plates will be $9 and a small/child’s plate will be $5 and will include chicken and dumplings, green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw and/or applesauce, bread and homemade dessert. For additional information, call the church office at 704-663-3683.

Lunch served

A covered dish lunch will be held after the May 23 Pentecost Sunday service at Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville. Those attending are encouraged to wear red.

Bible study

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, is offering a Bible study on the book of Ruth on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Lunch will follow.

Special service

On May 9, Mother’s Day, Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will return to one service only at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Masks and social distancing will be observed. The service will be live streamed on Facebook.

GriefShare

Shearer Presbyterian Church, 684 Presbyterian Road, Mooresville, is hosting a GriefShare class Saturdays through May 8 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Cost for the event is free; however, those attending should register at the church’s website, shearerpca.org. For more information, call Jim Bigler, coordinator, at 704-236-7570.