Religion briefs

Services
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, is offering the following services: Bible study on the Book of Esther every Tuesday at 10 a.m. The study is in the sanctuary with COVID-19 safe regulations and on Facebook live; Sunday services at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary with regulations and on Facebook live and at 11 a.m. in the parking lot or lawn chair sitting.
Christmas Eve Celebration
Centre Presbyterian Church, 129 Centre Church Road, Mooresville, will have a Christmas Eve Family Celebration at 4 p.m. to celebrate and learn about the birth of our Savior and sing some fun Christmas carols. There will be hot chocolate and Christmas cookies. Children are encouraged to wear their Christmas pajamas. All kids will get a special treat bag to take home.
Centre Candlelight service
Centre Presbyterian Church, 129 Centre Church Road, Mooresville, will hold its annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 6 p.m. in the church sanctuary. This will be a time of reflecting on the Christmas story through scripture readings and singing familiar Christmas hymns.
Pastry sale
St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church is having its annual Greek pastry sale fundraiser. Presented by Ladies of Philoptochos (Friends of the Poor) Society, the sale is offering authentic Greek cookies and treats in time for the holiday season. Pastry options include baklava, kourabiedes, finikia, paximadia, koulourakia and toffee, plus gift boxes with an assortment of pastries.
The pastry sale will run through Dec. 13 with proceeds helping local outreach ministries. Orders must be placed by Dec. 7 online at GreekPastries.org or by downloading the order form and submitting via mail. Prepaid orders will receive priority and must be picked up on Dec. 12 from 3-6 p.m. or Dec. 13 from noon to 3 p.m. at the church, 134 Talbert Pointe Dr., Ste., Mooresville. Orders will not be shipped.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.