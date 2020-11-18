Religion briefs

Services

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, is offering the following services: Bible study on the Book of Esther every Tuesday at 10 a.m. The study is in the sanctuary with COVID-19 safe regulations and on Facebook live; Sunday services at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary with regulations and on Facebook live and at 11 a.m. in the parking lot or lawn chair sitting.

Christmas Eve Celebration

Centre Presbyterian Church, 129 Centre Church Road, Mooresville, will have a Christmas Eve Family Celebration at 4 p.m. to celebrate and learn about the birth of our Savior and sing some fun Christmas carols. There will be hot chocolate and Christmas cookies. Children are encouraged to wear their Christmas pajamas. All kids will get a special treat bag to take home.

Centre Candlelight service

Centre Presbyterian Church, 129 Centre Church Road, Mooresville, will hold its annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 6 p.m. in the church sanctuary. This will be a time of reflecting on the Christmas story through scripture readings and singing familiar Christmas hymns.

Pastry sale