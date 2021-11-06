Religion briefs

Prayer service
St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, will host an interfaith prayer service Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. for our veterans, active military and their families.
All are invited to join as religion leaders from throughout the community unite for the service, which will feature prayer, reflections and music.
Anniversary services
Mooresville Christian Outreach, 635 E. McLelland Ave., Mooresville, will be celebrating its 10th anniversary with multiple special services during the month. Nov. 7 is a praise and youth service; Nov. 14 is the importance of faith; Nov. 21 will be a healing service; and Nov. 28 is to be announced. Each service begins at 11 a.m., and everyone is welcome to attend any or all of the services. Dr. Jim F. Carr is pastor of the local congregation.
Homecoming
Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church (USA), 336 N. Broad St., Mooresville, will be celebrating its homecoming service Nov. 14 beginning at 3 p.m. The Rev. Dale Gibson of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church will be the guest speaker. All are invited to attend. Carryout dinner plates will be served following the service.
For those unable to attend, you may tune in on James Harley Facebook live page to view the service.
Monday service
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, is offering an evening service called The Net every Monday from 6-6:45 p.m. in the church fellowship hall for folks with disabilities. It is nondenominational, and all are welcome to attend. For those who have questions or need additional information can email the church pastor at ingeromanchester@gmail.com.
GriefShare
Shearer Presbyterian Church, 648 Presbyterian Church, Mooresville, is offering a grief support group. GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help rebuild the life of those needing help and encouragement after the death of a loved one.
For more information, call 704-236-7570 and register at shearerpca.org.