Religion briefs

Prayer service

St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, will host an interfaith prayer service Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. for our veterans, active military and their families.

All are invited to join as religion leaders from throughout the community unite for the service, which will feature prayer, reflections and music.

Anniversary services

Mooresville Christian Outreach, 635 E. McLelland Ave., Mooresville, will be celebrating its 10th anniversary with multiple special services during the month. Nov. 7 is a praise and youth service; Nov. 14 is the importance of faith; Nov. 21 will be a healing service; and Nov. 28 is to be announced. Each service begins at 11 a.m., and everyone is welcome to attend any or all of the services. Dr. Jim F. Carr is pastor of the local congregation.

Homecoming

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church (USA), 336 N. Broad St., Mooresville, will be celebrating its homecoming service Nov. 14 beginning at 3 p.m. The Rev. Dale Gibson of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church will be the guest speaker. All are invited to attend. Carryout dinner plates will be served following the service.