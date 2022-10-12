Religion briefs

Lunchtime services

Mooresville’s First Presbyterian Church is offering Lunchtime Service, a convenient and inspiring midday outreach of the church, starting at 12:15 p.m. in its 143 Broad Street facility.

Workers of all ages and callings at circular tables have lunch during the program, either brought or ordered from the church website at www.mooresvillefpc.org. Two worship songs precede the day’s lesson followed by table discussion. The program title and Psalm on Oct. 12 will be Care for Each Day (Psalm 23).

It lasts under an hour, although extended conversations in the Performance Coffeehouse, which is in the same building, are possible for those able to remain longer.

For information, call the church office at 704-664-5275.

Special services

Lakeside Fellowship ARP Church, 381 Williamson Road, Mooresville, will be hosting “The Bible in 31 Days” through Oct. 31. All are invited to join the day in October from 7-8 p.m. for preaching through the Bible from Genesis to Revelation tracing redemptive history through the Scriptures. To find out more, visit the church website at Lfarpc.org or call 980-444-0004.