Religion briefs

Dance camps

In His Steps Dance, a local nonprofit ministry for girls going into their 15th year in ministry, is having a free one-day Christian dance camps for rising K-12th grade girls. Camps will offer a complete dance for every dance level, an outreach serving project, games, fellowship and devotions. Girls can attend as many of these camps as they want.

Area camps are planned for June 16 at Forward Church, 2268 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, virtual camp, also on this date from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and June 23 at Trinity Baptist Church, 221 Ervin Road in Mooresville.

For additional locations and information on how to register, visit the website at www.ihsdance.com. For questions, contact In His Steps at info@ihsdance.com.

Fish on Fridays

Mooresville Christian Outreach, 635 W. McLelland Ave., is hosting Fish on Fridays selling croaker, perch and whiting. These meals are an ongoing event held each Friday and are open to the public from 11 a.m. until and will be available both dine-in and carryout. To place an order, call 704-660-0065.

Prayer service

Mooresville AR Presbyterian, 659 Carpenter Ave., continues to hold a special prayer service each Wednesday in the sanctuary. It begins with a ringing of the bells at 5:20 p.m. in support of Ukraine and their freedom and independence as a nation and continues with a time of prayer from 5:30-6 p.m. All are invited to attend.

Free yoga

What’s better than hanging out with friends and doing yoga in St. Patrick’s backyard? Join for one hour of outdoor yoga with a certified instructor on the first Saturday of each month at the Mooresville church, 164 Fairview Road. It is open to all ages and levels of experience. Bring a mat and a beach towel; straps and blocks if desired. Free child care will be provided. Call 704-663-5659 for more information.

GriefShare

Shearer Presbyterian Church, 648 Presbyterian Road, is offering a new GriefShare class from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the church. GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help rebuild the life of those needing help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. For more information or to sign up, call 704-236-7570 or visit the church’s website at shearerpca.org.

Monday service

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, is offering an evening service called The Net every Monday from 6-6:45 p.m. in the church fellowship hall for folks with disabilities. It is nondenominational, and all are welcome to attend. For those who have questions or need additional information can email the church pastor at ingeromanchester@gmail.com.