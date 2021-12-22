Religion briefs

Triplett UMC, 838 Mazeppa Road, will have two Christmas Eve services, at 5 and 7 p.m. Both will be held in the sanctuary.

Williamson’s Chapel UMC, 575 Brawley School Road, will have several Christmas Eve candlelight services in the sanctuary, at 10 a.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The 7 p.m. service will also be offered live online at www.chapumc.org/onlineworship. No child care offered at the 7 p.m. service. They will also offer a Blue Christmas: A Time of Lament service Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the sanctuary and online.

Monday service

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, is offering an evening service called The Net every Monday from 6-6:45 p.m. in the church fellowship hall for folks with disabilities. It is nondenominational, and all are welcome to attend. For those who have questions or need additional information can email the church pastor at ingeromanchester@gmail.com.

GriefShare

Shearer Presbyterian Church, 648 Presbyterian Road, is offering a grief support group. GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help rebuild the life of those needing help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. For more information, call 704-236-7570 and register at shearerpca.org.