Religion briefs

Preschool registration
Registration for the 2022-23 school year at Little Way Preschool of St. Therese Catholic Church will get underway in January. Dates are Jan. 1 for currently enrolled students and siblings; Jan. 16-30 for registered parishioners; and Jan. 31 remaining spots open to the public.
Visit the website at staintherese.net for more information. Call Dayna Auten at 980-444-2305 or dauten@sainttherese.net for details.
Christmas services
Broad Street UMC, 355 S. Broad St., is planning a lunchtime Christmas Eve service.
Central UMC, 214 N. Academy St., will have two Christmas Eve services, 5 and 7 p.m.
Centre Presbyterian Church, 129 Centre Church Road, will have a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6 p.m. All are invited to this traditional, family-friend service rejoicing in the birth of our Savior.
Coddle Creek ARP Church, 2297 Coddle Creek Highway, will have a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m.
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, will offer a Christmas Eve service with communion at 4:30 p.m.
First Baptist Church, 150 S. Church St., will have two Christmas Eve services, at 5 and 7 p.m.
Peninsula Baptist Church, 687 Brawley School Road, will have three Christmas Eve services singing modern and traditional Christmas songs, reflecting on the birth of Christ and ending with the singing of Silent Night by candlelight. Services are at 2:30, 4 and 5:30 p.m.
Prospect Presbyterian Church, 9425 West N.C. 150, will have a traditional candlelight and communion Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 9 p.m.
Shearer Presbyterian Church, 684 Presbyterian Road, will have a candlelight Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m.
Southside Baptist Church, 525 S. Broad St., will have a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5:30 p.m. This will be a pause to sing Christmas carols and receive a reminder of the hope of Christmas renewed to Christians.
St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, will be offering a number of Christmas services including two candlelight services Christmas Eve, a 5 p.m. family service with a pageant and communion and an 8 p.m. traditional communion service, also live-streamed on Facebook; and Dec. 26, a Festival of Lessons and Carols at the 10:30 a.m. service.
St. Therese Christmas Mass times will be Christmas Eve at 2, 4, 5, 8 and 10 p.m.; times on Christmas Day are 10 a.m. (English) and noon (Spanish). All masses will be held in the church.
Triplett UMC, 838 Mazeppa Road, will have two Christmas Eve services, at 5 and 7 p.m. Both will be held in the sanctuary.
Williamson’s Chapel UMC, 575 Brawley School Road, will have several Christmas Eve candlelight services in the sanctuary, at 10 a.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The 7 p.m. service will also be offered live online at www.chapumc.org/onlineworship. No child care offered at the 7 p.m. service. They will also offer a Blue Christmas: A Time of Lament service Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the sanctuary and online.
Monday service
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, is offering an evening service called The Net every Monday from 6-6:45 p.m. in the church fellowship hall for folks with disabilities. It is nondenominational, and all are welcome to attend. For those who have questions or need additional information can email the church pastor at ingeromanchester@gmail.com.
GriefShare
Shearer Presbyterian Church, 648 Presbyterian Road, is offering a grief support group. GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help rebuild the life of those needing help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. For more information, call 704-236-7570 and register at shearerpca.org.