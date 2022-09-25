 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Religion briefs

Religion briefs

Homecoming set

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, will be celebrating homecoming Sept. 25 at the 11 a.m. worship service. All are invited to attend and enjoy a performance by the Montagnard Children’s Choir. A covered dish lunch will be held following the service.

Spaghetti supper

Mooresville AR Presbyterian, 659 Carpenter Ave., will have its spaghetti supper Sept. 30 from 5-7:30 p.m. The meal will be carryout and dine-in. Cost is $8 per plate, which will include salad, bread and dessert. There will be a choice of different kinds of sauces available — meat, nonmeat and chicken Alfredo.

Fundraiser planned

Faith United Methodist Church, 430 Patterson Ave., will be hosting a Port-A-Pit fundraiser Sept. 23. Serving will begin at 10:30 a.m. Chicken and rib dinners will be available. For additional information, call the church at 704-664-5493.

Special services

Lakeside Fellowship ARP Church, 381 Williamson Road, will be hosting, “The Bible in 31 Days” from Oct. 1-31. All are invited to join every night in October from 7-8 p.m. for Preaching through the Bible from Genesis to Revelation, tracing redemptive history through the Scriptures. To find out more, visit the church website at: Lfarpc.org or call 980-444-0004.

Bible studies

All women, don't miss out. Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 575 Brawley School Road, is offering Bible studies. Coffee and breakfast will be served at 9:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall and classes start at 10 a.m. For more information and to register, go to willchapumc.org/register.

