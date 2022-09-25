Religion briefs

Homecoming set

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, will be celebrating homecoming Sept. 25 at the 11 a.m. worship service. All are invited to attend and enjoy a performance by the Montagnard Children’s Choir. A covered dish lunch will be held following the service.

Spaghetti supper

Mooresville AR Presbyterian, 659 Carpenter Ave., will have its spaghetti supper Sept. 30 from 5-7:30 p.m. The meal will be carryout and dine-in. Cost is $8 per plate, which will include salad, bread and dessert. There will be a choice of different kinds of sauces available — meat, nonmeat and chicken Alfredo.

Fundraiser planned

Faith United Methodist Church, 430 Patterson Ave., will be hosting a Port-A-Pit fundraiser Sept. 23. Serving will begin at 10:30 a.m. Chicken and rib dinners will be available. For additional information, call the church at 704-664-5493.

Special services

Lakeside Fellowship ARP Church, 381 Williamson Road, will be hosting, “The Bible in 31 Days” from Oct. 1-31. All are invited to join every night in October from 7-8 p.m. for Preaching through the Bible from Genesis to Revelation, tracing redemptive history through the Scriptures. To find out more, visit the church website at: Lfarpc.org or call 980-444-0004.

Bible studies

All women, don't miss out. Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 575 Brawley School Road, is offering Bible studies. Coffee and breakfast will be served at 9:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall and classes start at 10 a.m. For more information and to register, go to willchapumc.org/register.