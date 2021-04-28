Religion briefs

Chicken and dumplings

Park Avenue UMC, 648 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, will be having a homemade chicken and dumpling dinner May 7 from 5-8 p.m. This will be drive-thru only event. Adult plates will be $9 and a small/child’s plate will be $5 and will include chicken and dumplings, green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw and/or applesauce, bread and homemade dessert. For additional information, call the church office at 704-663-3683.

Service

Please note that May 2 will be the last parking lot service at 10 a.m. at Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville.

Spaghetti supper

Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville, is hosting its spaghetti supper April 30 from 5-7:30 p.m. Cost for this takeout only meal is $8 per plate. There will be a choice of different kinds of sauces — meat, nonmeat and chicken Alfredo — along with salad, bread and dessert.

Bible study

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, is offering a Bible study on the book of Ruth on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Lunch will follow.

Special service