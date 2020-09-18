Religion briefs

Fundraiser
Faith UMC, 430 Patterson Ave., Mooresville, will be having a Port-A-Pit fundraiser Sept. 25 beginning at 10:30 a.m. Both chicken and ribs will be available for purchase.
Homecomings celebrated
- Caldwell Chapel AME Zion Church, 123 Langtree Road, Mooresville, will be celebrating its homecoming with a service today at 1 p.m. The Rev. Keno L. Cannady of Union Bethel AME Zion Church in Cornelius will be the guest pastor for the homecoming, which will be a drive-in service. The Rev. Louis Hunter Jr. is pastor of the local congregation. All are invited to attend.
- Southside Baptist Church, 525 S. Broad St., Mooresville, will be celebrating 106 years of worship at its homecoming service. Two opportunities for celebrating will be available today. At 9 a.m., the worship service will be held outside with another service in the sanctuary at 10:15 a.m. Steve and Marla Young will present music, and former pastor Dr. Steve Gouge will deliver the message. The Rev. David Klinedinst is pastor of the congregation. All are invited to attend.
Voter registration
Voter registration day will be held at Faith UMC, 430 Patterson Ave., Mooresville, on Sept. 26 beginning at 10 a.m. Those needing to register to vote, change your address or just check on your status are encouraged to attend.
Prayer service
Mooresville Community Outreach Inc., 635 W. McLelland Ave., will be hosting "The Return, a National and Global Day of Prayer and Repentance" for our country and world Sept. 26. This is a free event with social distancing practiced. The global prayer, which will be led by Johnathan Cahn, Kevin Jessip and others, will be simulcast from Washington, D.C., to the MCO from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Pastor Jim Carr of MCO encourages all to come and be a part of this time of unity and fellowship, prayer and repentance. For details, call Sarah Carr at 704-507-6048.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.