Religion briefs

Prayer service

Mooresville Community Outreach Inc., 635 W. McLelland Ave., will be hosting "The Return, a National and Global Day of Prayer and Repentance" for our country and world Sept. 26. This is a free event with social distancing practiced. The global prayer, which will be led by Johnathan Cahn, Kevin Jessip and others, will be simulcast from Washington, D.C., to the MCO from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.