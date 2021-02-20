Religion briefs

Spaghetti dinner
Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville, is hosting its spaghetti supper Feb. 26 from 5-7:30 p.m. Cost for this takeout only meal is $8 per plate. There will be a choice of different kinds of sauces — meat, nonmeat, chicken Alfredo — along with salad, bread and dessert.
Preschool
Little Way Preschool of St. Therese Catholic Church is enrolling students for the 2021-22 school year. Classes available are two-year-old, three-year-old and Pre-K.
To register, visit https://sainttherese.net/little-way-preschool or call Dayna Auten at 980-444-2305.
