Religion briefs

Shearer Presbyterian Church, 648 Presbyterian Church, Mooresville, is offering a grief support group. GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help rebuild the lives of those needing help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. The group began meeting Sept. 25 at 9:30 a.m. at the church and will continue for nine weeks. For more information, call 704-236-7570 and register at shearerpca.org.

Bible study

First ARP Church, 123 E. Broad St., Statesville, is hosting a Bible study entitled “Christianity Explored Series” on Sundays through Nov. 4 from 4-6 p.m. Child care will be available and light refreshments will be served. Those interested in attending are asked to call the church office and register at 704-872-6539 to ensure a copy of the book as well as for those who need child care.

Newcomers’ class

St. Therese Catholic Church is offering to all women a 10-week Just Moved – Newcomers class, which will provide encouragement for women going through the transition and adjustment of moving. Based on the book “After the Boxes are Unpacked,” this is an opportunity to meet others, exchange insights and find the courage to put down roots all over again.