Religion briefs

Preschool

Little Way Preschool of St. Therese Catholic Church is enrolling students for the 2021-22 school year. Classes available are 2-year-old, 3-year-old and Pre-K.

To register, visit https://sainttherese.net/little-way-preschool or call Dayna Auten at 980-444-2305.

Barbecue

The men of Williamson’s Chapel UMC will be sponsoring its barbecue, offering pit-smoked, whole pork butts for $35 each. The typical size will be 8-10 pounds precooked and will be individually wrapped.

Pre-orders are required online by Feb 14 by visiting the church’s website at www.willchapumc.org/umm. There will be no sales on pick-up day. Pick-up will be Feb. 20 at the church, 575 Brawley School Road, Mooresville from 10 a.m. until noon.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit United Methodist Men’s missions and local charities including Habitat for Humanity, FeedNC and the Mooresville Christian Mission.

Chicken and dumplings

Park Avenue UMC, 648 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, will be hosting its chicken and dumpling dinner Feb. 12 from 5-8 p.m.