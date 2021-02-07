 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Religion briefs
View Comments
Religion briefs

Religion briefs

{{featured_button_text}}

Preschool

Little Way Preschool of St. Therese Catholic Church is enrolling students for the 2021-22 school year. Classes available are 2-year-old, 3-year-old and Pre-K.

To register, visit https://sainttherese.net/little-way-preschool or call Dayna Auten at 980-444-2305.

Barbecue

The men of Williamson’s Chapel UMC will be sponsoring its barbecue, offering pit-smoked, whole pork butts for $35 each. The typical size will be 8-10 pounds precooked and will be individually wrapped.

Pre-orders are required online by Feb 14 by visiting the church’s website at www.willchapumc.org/umm. There will be no sales on pick-up day. Pick-up will be Feb. 20 at the church, 575 Brawley School Road, Mooresville from 10 a.m. until noon.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit United Methodist Men’s missions and local charities including Habitat for Humanity, FeedNC and the Mooresville Christian Mission.

Chicken and dumplings

Park Avenue UMC, 648 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, will be hosting its chicken and dumpling dinner Feb. 12 from 5-8 p.m.

The meal is a drive-thru only event and will include homemade chicken and dumplings, green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw and/or applesauce, bread and homemade dessert. Cost is $9 for adult plates and $5 for a small/child’s plate.

For additional information, call the church office at 704-663-3683.

View Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, States…

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "The Little Things"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics