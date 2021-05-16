Religion briefs

Yard sale

Berea Baptist Church, 1015 River Highway, Mooresville, will be hosting a yard sale at the church May 22 from 6:30 a.m. to noon. There will be a wide variety of items including furniture, household goods and decorative items. There will be no clothes, no early birds shopping and COVID masks are required.

Lunch served

A covered dish lunch will be held following the May 23 Pentecost Sunday service at Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville. Those attending the service are encouraged to wear red.

Spaghetti dinner

Freedom Christian Center, 757 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, hosts a spaghetti dinner every third Friday from 5-8 p.m. at the church. The next event is May 21 offering eat-in or takeout meals. Cost is $8 per plate and, in addition to the spaghetti, includes salad, garlic bread and dessert. Vegetarian and gluten-free options will also be available.

Bible study

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, is offering a Bible study on the book of Ruth on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Lunch will follow.