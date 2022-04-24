Religion briefs

Day of prayer

Berea Baptist Church, 1015 River Highway, will be hosting a National Day of Prayer luncheon and prayer time beginning at noon May 5. The church will serve a light lunch and host the time of prayer in honor of this national observance.

Fish on Fridays

Mooresville Christian Outreach, 635 W. McLelland Ave., will be hosting Fish on Fridays selling croaker, perch and whiting. These meals are open to the public from 11 a.m. until and will be available both dine-in and carryout. To place an order, call 704-660-0065.

Bike rally

Ministry on the Move will be sponsoring its second annual bike rally from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21 at Mooresville Middle School, 233 Kistler Farm Road. There will be food, fun and giveaways. Admission is free. For more information, call Cheryl Sedgewick at 443-322-6760 or 704-412-8966.

Free yoga planned

What’s better than hanging out with friends and doing yoga in St. Patrick’s backyard? Join for one hour of outdoor yoga with a certified instructor on the first Saturday of each month at the Mooresville church, 164 Fairview Road. It is open to all ages and levels of experience. Bring a mat and a beach towel; straps and blocks if desired. Free child care will be provided. Call 704-663-5659 for more information.

Church yard sale

Berea Baptist Church, 1015 River Highway, will be hosting a yard sale May 21 from 6:30 a.m. to noon. No early birds! There will be tons of children’s books, furniture, household goods, and more. The proceeds will benefit the mission efforts of the Berea Men’s Ministry, which supports a variety of missions such as building handicapped ramps, national disaster relief efforts, a medical/dental bus and many others.

Prayer service

Mooresville AR Presbyterian, 659 Carpenter Ave., is continuing to hold a special prayer service each Wednesday in the sanctuary. It begins with a ringing of the bells at 5:20 p.m. in support of Ukraine and their freedom and independence as a nation and continues with a time of prayer from 5:30-6 p.m. All are invited to attend.

Following the time of prayer, the church will have its regular Wednesday services of a meal, children and youth activities and an adult Bible study, and all are invited to remain for these events as well.

GriefShare

Shearer Presbyterian Church, 648 Presbyterian Road, is offering a new GriefShare class from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the church. GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help rebuild the life of those needing help and encouragement after the death of a loved one.

For more information or to sign up, call 704-236-7570 or visit the church’s website at shearerpca.org.

Monday service

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, is offering an evening service called The Net every Monday from 6-6:45 p.m. in the church fellowship hall for folks with disabilities. It is nondenominational, and all are welcome to attend. For those who have questions or need additional information can email the church pastor at ingeromanchester@gmail.com.