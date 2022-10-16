Religion briefs

Revival

Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church USA, 336 N. Broad St., will be having a two-day revival Oct. 24 and 25. Praise and worship will begin at 6:45 p.m. with the service starting promptly at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Timothy Bates of Cameron and Calvary Presbyterian churches.

Rev. James Harley is pastor of the local congregation. If unable to attend, you may tune in on James Harley Facebook live page to view all services.

Special services

Lakeside Fellowship ARP Church, 381 Williamson Road, will be hosting, “The Bible in 31 Days” through Oct. 31. All are invited to join every night in October from 7-8 p.m. for Preaching through the Bible from Genesis to Revelation tracing redemptive history through the Scriptures. To find out more, visit the church website at: Lfarpc.org or call 980-444-0004.

Pray-Vote-Stand NC event

Trinity Baptist Church, 221 Ervin Road, will be hosting a “Pray-Vote-Stand North Carolina” event sponsored by the Family Research Council (FRC) in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. Tony Perkins, FRC president, will be the keynote speaker. Special music will be provided by combined church choirs of Central Baptist, Enochville First Baptist, and Trinity Baptist.

Spaghetti dinner

Freedom Christian Center of Mooresville, 753 Oakridge Farm Highway, will have its baked spaghetti dinner Oct. 21 from 5-8 p.m. Cost is $8 per plate and includes salad, bread and dessert to go along with the baked spaghetti. Eat in or takeout will be available. These dinners are held every third Friday of the month.

Lunchtime services

Mooresville’s First Presbyterian Church is offering Lunchtime Service, a convenient and inspiring midday outreach of the church, starting at 12:15 p.m. in its 143 Broad St. facility.

Workers of all ages and callings at circular tables have lunch during the program, either brought or ordered from the church website at www.mooresvillefpc.org. Two worship songs precede the day’s lesson followed by table discussion. The program title and Psalm on Oct. 19 is Guidance for Each Day (Psalm 25).

It lasts under an hour, although extended conversations in the Performance Coffeehouse, located in the same building, are possible for those able to remain longer. For more information, call the church office at 704-664-5275.