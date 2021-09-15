Religion briefs

GriefShare
Shearer Presbyterian Church, 648 Presbyterian Church, Mooresville, is offering a grief support group.
GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help rebuild the life of those needing help and encouragement after the death of a loved one.
The group will begin meeting Sept. 25 at 9:30 a.m. at the church and will meet for nine weeks.
For more information, call 704-236-7570 and register at shearerpca.org.
Baked spaghetti
Freedom Christian Center, 753 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, will be sponsoring a baked spaghetti fundraiser Sept. 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Both dine-in and carryout are available.
Cost for the meal is $8 per plate, which includes baked spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and dessert.
Newcomers’ class
Beginning Sept. 15, St. Therese Catholic Church will offer to all women a 10 week Just Moved — Newcomers’ class, which will provide encouragement for women going through the transition and adjustment of moving.
Based on the book, “After the Boxes are Unpacked,” this is an opportunity to meet others, exchange insights and find the courage to put down roots all over again.
Whether you stay at home, work outside the home, are single, married or retired, the stress of moving can overcome you at times.
Sessions meet from 10 a.m. to noon in Room 202/203 of the Parish Life Center, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. The book is $10.
For those interested, contact Sophia McNiff at sophialmcniff@gmail.com or Tracy deRoos at Tracyderoos@gmail.com.
Golf tournament
The United Methodist Men at Williamson’s Chapel UMC is sponsoring a golf tournament Sept. 24 at the Mallard Head Country Club, 185 Mallard Way, Mooresville.
Check in will begin that Friday at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon.
The format of play will be Captain’s Choice, four person teams of both men and women.
Cost to participate is $75.
There will be special hole in one prizes.
Hole sponsors at $100 each and golfers are being sought.
Those wishing to be a sponsor or join tournament play may send a check to WCUMC, c/o Michael Brotherton, 575 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, NC 28117.
Sign up forms for both players and sponsors may be found on the church’s website at https://www.willchapumc.org/community/umm.