Religion briefs

Whether you stay at home, work outside the home, are single, married or retired, the stress of moving can overcome you at times.

Sessions meet from 10 a.m. to noon in Room 202/203 of the Parish Life Center, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. The book is $10.

For those interested, contact Sophia McNiff at sophialmcniff@gmail.com or Tracy deRoos at Tracyderoos@gmail.com.

Golf tournament

The United Methodist Men at Williamson’s Chapel UMC is sponsoring a golf tournament Sept. 24 at the Mallard Head Country Club, 185 Mallard Way, Mooresville.

Check in will begin that Friday at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon.

The format of play will be Captain’s Choice, four person teams of both men and women.

Cost to participate is $75.

There will be special hole in one prizes.

Hole sponsors at $100 each and golfers are being sought.

Those wishing to be a sponsor or join tournament play may send a check to WCUMC, c/o Michael Brotherton, 575 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, NC 28117.