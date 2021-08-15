Religion briefs

Spaghetti fundraiser
Freedom Christian Center, 757 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, will be hosting a baked spaghetti fundraiser Aug. 20 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The community is invited for dine in or carryout. Cost is $8 per plate which, in addition to the spaghetti will include salad, garlic bread and dessert.
Newcomers’ class
Beginning Sept. 15, St. Therese Catholic Church will offer to all women a 10-week Just Moved — Newcomers’ class, which will provide encouragement for women going through the transition and adjustment of moving. Based on the book, “After the Boxes are Unpacked,” this is an opportunity to meet others, exchange insights and find the courage to put down roots all over again. Whether you stay at home, work outside the home, are single, married or retired, the stress of moving can overcome you at times.
Sessions meet from 10 a.m. to noon in Room 202/203 of the Parish Life Center, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. The book is $10. For those interested, contact Sophia McNiff at sophialmcniff@gmail.com or Tracy deRoos at Tracyderoos@gmail.com.
The Net
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will be offering The Net, a service for adults with disabilities ages 16 and up. The service will begin Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. in the fellowship hall.
‘Perspectives’ course
Christ Community Church, 16301 Old Statesville Road, Huntersville, will be hosting an in-person, 15-lesson course entitled “Perspectives,” which will explore different aspects of God’s global purpose in a multifaceted learning experience.
The class will be held Mondays at 6:30 p.m. beginning Aug. 16 with a number of speakers sharing their experiences during the course.
To learn more about the course and for cost and registration information, visit www.perspectives.org/charlottenc. For those wanting to visit and check it out, you are invited to join on the first night for free. There will be a charge for subsequent classes. For questions or to save a seat, visit the website.
Women’s ministry
Mooresville Christian Outreach, 635 W. McLelland Ave., Mooresville, is launching its women’s ministry, Women of MCO, with a luncheon at the church Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Apostle Dr. Beverly Smith, director and instructor for Life Christian University-BSM Huntersville campus, will be the guest speaker. All are invited to join the Women of MCO for this time of praise and worship followed by lunch. Tickets are $12 for the event.
For additional information about the event or tickets, call 704-663-2263, email mooresvillechristian@gmail.com or visit the church office.