Religion briefs

‘Perspectives’ course

Christ Community Church, 16301 Old Statesville Road, Huntersville, will be hosting an in-person, 15-lesson course entitled “Perspectives,” which will explore different aspects of God’s global purpose in a multifaceted learning experience.

The class will be held Mondays at 6:30 p.m. beginning Aug. 16 with a number of speakers sharing their experiences during the course.

To learn more about the course and for cost and registration information, visit www.perspectives.org/charlottenc. For those wanting to visit and check it out, you are invited to join on the first night for free. There will be a charge for subsequent classes. For questions or to save a seat, visit the website.

Women’s ministry

Mooresville Christian Outreach, 635 W. McLelland Ave., Mooresville, is launching its women’s ministry, Women of MCO, with a luncheon at the church Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Apostle Dr. Beverly Smith, director and instructor for Life Christian University-BSM Huntersville campus, will be the guest speaker. All are invited to join the Women of MCO for this time of praise and worship followed by lunch. Tickets are $12 for the event.

For additional information about the event or tickets, call 704-663-2263, email mooresvillechristian@gmail.com or visit the church office.