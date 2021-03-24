 Skip to main content
Religion briefs
New church

WaterVue Church is a newly organized church which meets in the Lake Norman Dance Gallery building, 443 Williamson Road, Mooresville. They meet for worship service in person at 9:30 and 11 a.m., and online on Facebook and YouTube. Pastor is Jason Bentley.

COVID-19 testing and food give away

Caldwell Chapel AME Zion Church and Ottendorf Laboratories will be offering a free COVID-19 testing and food give away at the church, 123 Langtree Road, Mooresville. The event will be March 27 from noon to 3 p.m. Rev. Louis Hunter Jr. is pastor of the local congregation.

 Spaghetti supper

Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville, is hosting its spaghetti supper March 26 from 5-7:30 p.m. Cost for this takeout only meal is $8 per plate. There will be a choice of different kinds of sauces — meat, nonmeat and chicken Alfredo — along with salad, bread and dessert.

Chicken and dumplings

Park Avenue UMC, 648 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, will be hosting its chicken and dumpling dinner April 9 from 5-8 p.m. The meal is a drive-thru only event and will include homemade chicken and dumplings, green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw and/or applesauce, bread and homemade dessert. Cost is $9 for adult plates and $5 for a small/child’s plate. For additional information, call 704-663-3683.

GriefShare

Shearer Presbyterian Church, 684 Presbyterian Road, Mooresville, will be hosting a GriefShare class on Saturdays beginning April 10 through May 8, except May 1, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. The event is free; however, those attending should register at the church’s website, shearerpca.org. For more information, call coordinator Jim Bigler, at 704-236-7570.

Fundraiser meal

Berea Baptist Church, 1015 River Highway, Mooresville, will be hosting its fundraiser meal March 27 from 5-7 p.m. Cost is $9 per plate, which will include pinto beans, cornbread, slaw, mac and cheese and dessert. Dine-in or carryout will be available. Dine-in guests must wear masks, and social distancing will be observed during the evening. Proceeds from the event will benefit the general fund for missions and ministries of the local church.

