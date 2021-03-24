Religion briefs

New church

WaterVue Church is a newly organized church which meets in the Lake Norman Dance Gallery building, 443 Williamson Road, Mooresville. They meet for worship service in person at 9:30 and 11 a.m., and online on Facebook and YouTube. Pastor is Jason Bentley.

COVID-19 testing and food give away

Caldwell Chapel AME Zion Church and Ottendorf Laboratories will be offering a free COVID-19 testing and food give away at the church, 123 Langtree Road, Mooresville. The event will be March 27 from noon to 3 p.m. Rev. Louis Hunter Jr. is pastor of the local congregation.

Spaghetti supper

Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville, is hosting its spaghetti supper March 26 from 5-7:30 p.m. Cost for this takeout only meal is $8 per plate. There will be a choice of different kinds of sauces — meat, nonmeat and chicken Alfredo — along with salad, bread and dessert.

Chicken and dumplings