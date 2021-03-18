Religion briefs

COVID-19 testing
& food give away
Caldwell Chapel AME Zion Church and Ottendorf Laboratories will be offering a free COVID-19 testing and food give away at the church, 123 Langtree Road, Mooresville. The event will be March 27 from noon until 3 p.m. Rev. Louis Hunter, Jr. is pastor of the local congregation.
Spaghetti supper
Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville is hosting its spaghetti supper March 26 from 5-7:30 p.m. Cost for this takeout only meal is $8 per plate. There will be a choice of different kinds of sauces – meat, nonmeat and chicken Alfredo – along with salad, bread and dessert.
Chicken and dumplings
Park Avenue UMC, 648 W. Park Ave., Mooresville will be hosting its chicken and dumpling dinner April 9 from 5-8 p.m. The meal is a drive-thru only event and will include homemade chicken and dumplings, green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw and/or applesauce, bread and homemade dessert. Cost is $9 for adult plates and $5 for a small/child’s plate. For additional information, call 704-663-3683
GriefShare
Shearer Presbyterian Church, 684 Presbyterian Road, Mooresville will be hosting a GriefShare class on Saturdays beginning April 10 through May 8, except May 1, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Cost for the event is free; however, those attending should register at the church’s website shearerpca.org. For more information call Jim Bigler, coordinator, at 704-236-7570.
Craft night
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville will host a craft night March 23 at 5:30 p.m. Picnic tables will be set up outdoors for some Easter egg decorating.
Fundraiser meal
Berea Baptist Church, 1015 River Highway, Mooresville, will be hosting its fundraiser meal March 27 from 5-7 p.m. Cost is $9 per plate, which will include pinto beans, cornbread, slaw, mac and cheese and dessert. Dine in or carry out will be available. Dine in guests must wear masks, and social distancing will be observed during the evening. Proceeds from the event will benefit the general fund for missions and ministries of the local church.
Easter Egg Extravaganza
Centre Presbyterian Church, 129 Centre Church Road, Mooresville will be hosting an Easter Egg Extravaganza April 3 from 2-3:30 p.m. for children ages fifth grade and younger. The huge carnival and activities will be include an egg hunt with more than 1,000 eggs, bouncy slide, games, snacks and a petting zoo. All activities will be free.
Easter services
* Berea Baptist Church, 1015 River Highway, Mooresville, will be having Easter services as follows: sunrise service at 7 a.m. with breakfast immediately following; worship service will be at 9 a.m. All are invited.
* The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is offering several opportunities during this Easter season and all are invited to participate. First, join in celebrating with them through daily text and email messages of hope and inspiration at ComeUntoChrist.org. To subscribe, text EASTER to 71234 or visit ComeUntoChrist.org/seek; secondly, they will be broadcasting Handel’s Messiah featuring world-renowned guest soloists and organists, starting at 9 p.m. March 26 (Broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, TheTabernacleChoir.org/Messiah). The concert is also available by demand beginning March 27 on BYUtv.org and BYUtv.app, as well as on Easter Sunday, April 4 (BYUtv at 8 a.m. and midnight, BYUradio at 6 p.m., and
BYUradio Classical 89 at 8 p.m.; and lastly, they invite all to hear messages from its diverse leadership April 3 and 4 on BYUtv and radio, and live-streamed on broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org at noon, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday and at noon and 4 p.m. Easter. All presentations will also be available on demand on Gospel Library, YouTube, and conference.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.