Religion briefs

Yard sale

Prospect Presbyterian Church, 9425 West N.C. 152, Mooresville, will be having a church yard sale June 4 and 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be something for everyone. They will also have a bake sale, along with hamburgers and hot dogs. Proceeds from the event will benefit local missions.

Prayer service

The St. Therese Peace and Justice Ministry invites the community to a Gun Violence Victims Prayer Service on June 7 at 7 p.m. in the St. Ignatius Day Chapel at St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. During the service, there will be a time of prayer for the victims as well as a time to suggest ways to reduce violence.

Vacation Bible schools set

Centre Presbyterian Church, 129 Centre Church Road, Mooresville, will host its Kids Week 2021: FEARLESS, June 7-11 from 9 a.m. to noon, daily. Classes will be offered to all children, ages 4-11, during which time they can participate in crafts, games, activities and much more. Cost for an individual registration, one child, is $10 per week, and for a family registration of two or more children, the cost is $20 per week. All children will receive a free T-shirt. To register, visit https://www.thecentrechurch.org/events.

Liberty Baptist Church, 171 Johnson Dairy Road, Mooresville, will host its VBS using the theme “I’m Hooked on God’s Mercy,” June 13-18 from 5:45-8:30 p.m. Classes will be available for all ages from 0 through adults. To register, visit the church’s website at libertybaptistmooresville.com/vbs.html.