Religion briefs

Day of prayer

Berea Baptist Church, 1015 River Highway, will be hosting a National Day of Prayer luncheon and prayer time beginning at noon May 5. The church will serve a light lunch and host the time of prayer in honor of this national observance.

Fish on Fridays

Mooresville Christian Outreach, 635 W. McLelland Ave., will be hosting Fish on Fridays, selling croaker, perch and whiting. These meals are an ongoing event held each Friday and are open to the public from 11 a.m. until and will be available both dine-in and carryout. To place an order, call 704-660-0065.

Prayer service

Mooresville AR Presbyterian, 659 Carpenter Ave., is continuing to hold a special prayer service each Wednesday in the sanctuary. It begins with a ringing of the bells at 5:20 p.m. in support of Ukraine and their freedom and independence as a nation and continues with a time of prayer from 5:30-6 p.m. All are invited.

GriefShare

Shearer Presbyterian Church, 648 Presbyterian Road, Mooresville is offering a new GriefShare class from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the church. GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help rebuild the life of those needing help and encouragement after the death of a loved one.

For more information or to sign up, call 704-236-7570 or visit the church’s website at shearerpca.org.

Chicken and dumplings

Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 647 W. Park Ave., will be hosting its homemade chicken dumpling dinner May 6 from 5-8 p.m. This is a drive-thru only event. Cost is $9 for an adult plate and $5 for a small/child’s plate, which includes, in addition to the chicken and dumplings, green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw and/or applesauce, bread and homemade dessert. Details: Call 704-663-3683.