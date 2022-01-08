Religion briefs

Newcomers class

Beginning Feb. 2, St. Therese Catholic Church will offer to all women a 10-week Just Moved – Newcomers class which will provide encouragement for women going through the transition and adjustment of moving. Based on the book, “After the Boxes are Unpacked,” this is an opportunity to meet others, exchange insights, and find the courage to put down roots all over again.

Whether you stay at home, work outside the home, are single, married or retired, the stress of moving can overcome you at times. Make some time for yourself to share and to be assured by new friends that you will not feel lost in the shuffle.

Sessions meet from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost of the book is $10.

For more information, call Sophia McNiff at 704-519-8178 or sophialmcniff@gmail.com or Tracy deRoos at 704-663-3575 or tracyderoos@gmail.com.

Preschool registration

Little Way Preschool of St. Therese Catholic Church is continuing its registration for the 2022-23 school year. Dates are Jan. 16-30 for registered parishioners; and Jan. 31 remaining spots open to the public.