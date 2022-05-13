Religion briefs

Spiritual retreats

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, will be hosting child and parent spiritual retreats offering the opportunity to strengthen your connection to God and each other. Scheduled for May 15, there will be two age-group sessions held from noon to 2:30 p.m. Children and parent(s) will learn both separately and together.

The “Kites” team, for ages 3-5, will study on the topic of make friends with Jesus and learn about caring. Young children and their parents are invited to nurture the seeds of faith planted at baptism. Lessons are taught through age-appropriate art, story, movement, and prayer.

The second age group, the “Reconciliation” team for ages 6-10, will learn how God’s mercy shows us how to forgive. Children and their parents are invited to explore what it means to forgive and be forgiven through age-appropriate art, story, and prayer.

There will be childcare provided for siblings.

Register by calling 704-662-7050.

Volunteers needed

Project Linus of Iredell County needs volunteers to make warm, cuddly, no-sew fleece blankets for vulnerable children in our community. The fleece will be provided free of charge due to a recent grant from Sam's Club in Mooresville. If you or your community/church group would like to make blankets, please contact Sherry Klepfer at sherry@the-klepfers.com or visit www.ProjectLinusIredellNC.org.

Fish on Fridays

Mooresville Christian Outreach, 635 W. McLelland Ave., will be hosting Fish on Fridays selling croaker, perch and whiting. These meals are an ongoing event held each Friday and are open to the public from 11 a.m. until and will be available both dine in and carry out. To place an order, call 704-660-0065.

Church yard sale

Berea Baptist Church, 1015 River Highway, will be hosting a yard sale May 21 from 6:30 a.m. to noon. No early birds! There will be tons of children's books, furniture, household goods, and more! The proceeds will benefit the mission efforts of the Berea Men's Ministry, which supports a variety of missions such as building handicapped ramps, national disaster relief efforts, a medical/dental bus and many others.

Bike rally

Ministry on the Move will be sponsoring its second annual bike rally from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21 at Mooresville Middle School, 233 Kistler Farm Road. There will be food, fun and giveaways. Admission is free. For more information, call Cheryl Sedgewick at 443-322-6760 or 704-412-8966.

Prayer service

Mooresville AR Presbyterian, 659 Carpenter Ave., is continuing to hold a special prayer service each Wednesday in the sanctuary. It begins with a ringing of the bells at 5:20 p.m. in support of Ukraine and their freedom and independence as a nation and continues with a time of prayer from 5:30-6 p.m. All are invited to attend.