Religion briefs

All are invited to attend, as the Rev. Anthony Ward, pastor of the congregation, said they would be having prayer service for Ukraine, praying “that the Lord will strengthen and preserve them and help them to stand strong under this attack by Russia, praying for the fighting to cease and for Russia to be put in check, and that the Lord Jesus Christ will be glorified through this!”

Ward noted that they will have these special times of prayer “until this conflict is resolved.”

Following the time of prayer, the church will have its regular Wednesday services of a meal, children and youth activities and an adult Bible study, and all are invited to remain for these events as well.

GriefShare

Shearer Presbyterian Church, 648 Presbyterian Church, is beginning a new GriefShare class March 12 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the church. GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help rebuild the life of those needing help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. For more information or to sign up, call 704-236-7570 or visit the church’s website at shearerpca.org.

Fish on Fridays