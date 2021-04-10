Religion briefs

Yard sale

Triplett United Methodist Church, 838 Mazeppa Road, Mooresville, will be hosting a community yard sale April 16 and 17. Times are Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit the church’s mission projects.

Preschool fundraiser

St. Therese Little Way Preschool is sponsoring a cookie dough fundraiser with proceeds going to raise money for new classroom furniture. Orders can be placed through April 20 by calling the preschool at 980-444-2305, ordering directly from a preschool student or parent or ordering online. Details visit https://sainttherese.net/little-way-preschool-fundraiser

Any orders placed online can be picked up May 3 from 5-7 p.m. at the church, 217 Brawley School Road, in the front of the Parish Life Center under the portico. Orders placed with a student or parent will be picked up and distributed by the parent.

Re-opening

Richard’s Coffee Shop in downtown Mooresville has scheduled its grand reopening for April 15 at 8 a.m. All are invited to attend this special event.

Spaghetti dinner