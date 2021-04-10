Religion briefs

Yard sale
Triplett United Methodist Church, 838 Mazeppa Road, Mooresville, will be hosting a community yard sale April 16 and 17. Times are Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit the church’s mission projects.
Preschool fundraiser
St. Therese Little Way Preschool is sponsoring a cookie dough fundraiser with proceeds going to raise money for new classroom furniture. Orders can be placed through April 20 by calling the preschool at 980-444-2305, ordering directly from a preschool student or parent or ordering online. Details visit https://sainttherese.net/little-way-preschool-fundraiser
Any orders placed online can be picked up May 3 from 5-7 p.m. at the church, 217 Brawley School Road, in the front of the Parish Life Center under the portico. Orders placed with a student or parent will be picked up and distributed by the parent.
Re-opening
Richard’s Coffee Shop in downtown Mooresville has scheduled its grand reopening for April 15 at 8 a.m. All are invited to attend this special event.
Spaghetti dinner
Freedom Christian Center, 757 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, hosts a spaghetti dinner every third Friday from 5-8 p.m. at the church. The next event is April 16 offering eat-in or take-out meals. Cost for the dinner is $8 per plate and, in addition to the spaghetti, includes salad, garlic bread and dessert. Vegetarian and gluten-free options will also be available.
GriefShare
Shearer Presbyterian Church, 684 Presbyterian Road, Mooresville, is hosting a GriefShare class on Saturdays through May 8, except May 1, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Cost for the event is free; however, those attending should register at the church’s website shearerpca.org. For more information, call Jim Bigler, coordinator, at 704-236-7570.
Springfest exhibit
Mooresville Arts’ Springfest exhibit is currently on display and will be available for viewing until May 27. An open house will be held April 16 from 6-8 p.m. for the public to see the winners of the exhibit. Kristen Van Diggelen Sloan is serving as the judge for this year’s event.
Support group
Grief can be a lonely experience. Grab a cup of coffee and join Carolina Caring’s Good ‘Mourning’ Coffee Group, a virtual and informal time of sharing and connecting with others who have also lost a loved one.
This online group meets every third Friday in April via Zoom beginning at 8:30 a.m. Space is limited. To register visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.