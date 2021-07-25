Religion briefs

Special services
Bethesda AME Zion Church, 1425 Shearers Road, Mooresville, will be celebrating homecoming and revival services July 25-27 using the theme, “The Lord is our Rock.” Homecoming is July 25 at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Michael Frencher Jr. bringing the message. Revival services will be July 26-28 at 7 p.m., with different pastors preaching. Monday will be the Rev. Mark Evans of Jonahville AME Zion Church; Tuesday is the Rev. Louis Hunter Jr. of Caldwell AME Zion Church; and July 28 will be the Rev. Christopher Springs of Hopewell AME Zion Church. Rev. William Puryear is pastor. All are invited to attend.
Welcome Back to Church
Caldwell Chapel AME Zion Church, 123 Langtree Road, Mooresville, will be hosting a Welcome Back to Church community celebration on Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be lots of activities taking place during the day including crafts and vendors with items available for purchase, free food and drinks provided and an ongoing raffle. There will also be an opportunity for children to meet police officers, firefighters and enjoy a bouncy house. All are welcome to attend.
Regular church will reopen Aug. 8 with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and morning service at 11 a.m. Rev. Louis Hunter Jr. is pastor.
Christmas in July
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 454 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will be celebrating Christmas in July with worship at 10 a.m. July 25 and food, fun and festivities to follow at 11 a.m. There will be a cookout, karaoke, crafts and games, The “Luther Luge” and frozen treats. For more information, go to www.saintmarkslutheran.com.
Summer celebration
St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, will be hosting their “God First” summer celebration July 31 from 6-9 p.m. in the parking lot behind the church and Parish Life Center.
The public is invited to join them as there will be fun activities for all ages to enjoy including a Christian band, food trucks, ice cream, corn hole, mosaic tile decorating, face painting, chalk drawings and more.
For additional information, visit sainttherese.net/events/god-first-summer-celebration.