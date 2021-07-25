Religion briefs

Special services

Bethesda AME Zion Church, 1425 Shearers Road, Mooresville, will be celebrating homecoming and revival services July 25-27 using the theme, “The Lord is our Rock.” Homecoming is July 25 at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Michael Frencher Jr. bringing the message. Revival services will be July 26-28 at 7 p.m., with different pastors preaching. Monday will be the Rev. Mark Evans of Jonahville AME Zion Church; Tuesday is the Rev. Louis Hunter Jr. of Caldwell AME Zion Church; and July 28 will be the Rev. Christopher Springs of Hopewell AME Zion Church. Rev. William Puryear is pastor. All are invited to attend.

Welcome Back to Church

Caldwell Chapel AME Zion Church, 123 Langtree Road, Mooresville, will be hosting a Welcome Back to Church community celebration on Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be lots of activities taking place during the day including crafts and vendors with items available for purchase, free food and drinks provided and an ongoing raffle. There will also be an opportunity for children to meet police officers, firefighters and enjoy a bouncy house. All are welcome to attend.

Regular church will reopen Aug. 8 with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and morning service at 11 a.m. Rev. Louis Hunter Jr. is pastor.

