Religion briefs

Anniversary services

Mooresville Christian Outreach, 635 E. McLelland Ave., Mooresville, will be celebrating its 10th anniversary with multiple special services during the month. Nov. 7 is a praise and youth service; Nov. 14 is the importance of faith; Nov. 21 will be a healing service; and Nov. 28 is to be announced. Each service begins at 11 a.m., and everyone is welcome to attend any or all of the services. Dr. Jim F. Carr is pastor of the local congregation.

Homecoming

Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church (USA), 336 N. Broad St., Mooresville, will be celebrating its homecoming service Nov. 14 beginning at 3 p.m. The Rev. Dale Gibson of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church will be the guest speaker. All are invited to attend. Carryout dinner plates will be served following the service. For those unable to attend, you may tune in on James Harley Facebook live page to view the service.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Monday service

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, is offering an evening service called The Net every Monday from 6-6:45 p.m. in the church fellowship hall for folks with disabilities. It is nondenominational, and all are welcome to attend. Those who have questions or need additional information may email the church pastor at ingeromanchester@gmail.com.