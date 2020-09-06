Religion briefs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Mooresville Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chicken and dumplings

Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 648 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, will be hosting a homemade chicken and dumpling dinner Sept. 11. Due to COVID-19, this will be a drive-thru only event at this time and will be held from 5-8 p.m.

In addition to the chicken and dumplings, plates will include green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw and/or applesauce, bread and homemade dessert. Cost is $9 for adults and a small/child’s plate is $5. For additional information, call the church at 704-663-3683.

Outdoor prayer service

St. Therese Catholic Church will be conducting a prayer service, praying for those affected by COVID-19. This service will also be a time of scripture and music. Scheduled for Sept. 18 from 7-8 p.m., the outdoor ecumenical prayer service will be held at the church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. All are invited to attend the service and are welcome to bring a lawn chair.