Religion briefs

Fundraiser meal
Faith UMC, 430 Patterson Ave., Mooresville, will host a Port-a-Pit fundraiser Sept. 25 beginning at 10:30 a.m. There will be chicken and ribs for sale.
Baked spaghetti
Freedom Christian Center, 757 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, will be hosting its baked spaghetti dinner Sept. 18 from 5-8 p.m. Eat-in or takeout will be available. Cost is $8 per plate, which, in addition to the spaghetti, includes salad, garlic bread and dessert.
Revival and homecoming
Caldwell Chapel AME Zion Church, 123 Langtree Road, Mooresville, will be hosting revival today through Sept. 18 followed by a homecoming service Sept. 20. The revival will begin at 6 p.m. each evening.
A different speaker will bring the message each day as follows: today, Brother Donald Davis of the host church; Sept. 17, the Rev. Carolyn Bratton of St. Stephens AME Zion Church in Gastonia; and Sept. 18, the Rev. Dairl Scott Jr. of Walls Memorial AME Zion Church in Charlotte. The Rev. Keno L. Cannady of Union Bethel AME Zion Church in Cornelius will be the guest pastor for the homecoming service, which will begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
The revival and homecoming are all drive-in services. The Rev. Louis Hunter Jr. is pastor. All are invited to attend.
Homecoming services
Southside Baptist Church, 525 S. Broad St., Mooresville, will be celebrating 106 years of worship at a nontraditional homecoming service Sept. 19-20. No dinner on the grounds will be enjoyed this year; however, there will be an abundance of celebrating during the two days with masks and social distancing.
On Sept. 19, The Pine Ridge Boys will present a concert at 5:30 p.m. followed by a message from former pastor, Dr. Steve Gouge. Prior to both events, all are invited to tailgate with their own picnic and lawn chairs. Parking will be available at 4:30 p.m.
Two opportunities for celebrating will be available Sept. 20. At 9 a.m., the worship service will be held outside with another service in the sanctuary at 10:15 a.m. Steve and Marla Young will present music, and Gouge will deliver this message as well.
The Rev. David Klinedinst is pastor. All are invited to attend.
Prayer service
Mooresville Community Outreach Inc., 635 W. McLelland Drive, will be hosting "The Return, a National and Global Day of Prayer and Repentance" for our country and world Sept. 26. This is a free event with social distancing to be practiced, as people will come and go at different times.
The global prayer, which will be led by Johnathan Cahn, Kevin Jessip and others, will be simulcast from Washington, D.C., to the MCO from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 26 and all are invited to participate.
Pastor Jim Carr of MCO encourages everyone to come and be a part of this time of unity and fellowship, prayer and repentance. For details, call Sarah Carr at 704-507-6048.
