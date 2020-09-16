Religion briefs

Homecoming services

Southside Baptist Church, 525 S. Broad St., Mooresville, will be celebrating 106 years of worship at a nontraditional homecoming service Sept. 19-20. No dinner on the grounds will be enjoyed this year; however, there will be an abundance of celebrating during the two days with masks and social distancing.

On Sept. 19, The Pine Ridge Boys will present a concert at 5:30 p.m. followed by a message from former pastor, Dr. Steve Gouge. Prior to both events, all are invited to tailgate with their own picnic and lawn chairs. Parking will be available at 4:30 p.m.

Two opportunities for celebrating will be available Sept. 20. At 9 a.m., the worship service will be held outside with another service in the sanctuary at 10:15 a.m. Steve and Marla Young will present music, and Gouge will deliver this message as well.

The Rev. David Klinedinst is pastor. All are invited to attend.

Prayer service

Mooresville Community Outreach Inc., 635 W. McLelland Drive, will be hosting "The Return, a National and Global Day of Prayer and Repentance" for our country and world Sept. 26. This is a free event with social distancing to be practiced, as people will come and go at different times.