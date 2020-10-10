Religion briefs

Bible study

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will be having its Bible study on Psalms on a new day. The study will be held every Tuesday at 10 a.m. Bring your Bible and a chair. If the weather is cold, the group will be socially distanced in the sanctuary.

Baked spaghetti

Freedom Christian Center, 757 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, will be hosting a baked spaghetti dinner every third Friday from 5-8 p.m. The next dinner will be held Oct. 16, and eat-in or takeout will be available. Cost is $8 per plate and includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and dessert.

Preschool

Little Way Preschool at St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, has openings in its Pre-K program. For more information, visit https://sainttherese.net/little-way-preschool or contact Dayna Auten at dauten@sainttherese.net or call 980-444-2305.

Services held

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, is holding a parking lot service every Sunday at 10 a.m. and a service in the sanctuary at 11 a.m., socially distanced and with masks.

Prospect Presbyterian Church, 9425 N.C. 152, Mooresville, is conducting two worship services each Sunday. The 9:30 a.m. service is for ages 65 and older or folks with underlying conditions, and masks are strongly urged. The second service, at 11 a.m., is for all others. Pews are marked differently for each service — the first service uses pews marked green, and the second uses pews marked blue.